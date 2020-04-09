Mahira Sharma’s Mother Opens Up About Her Daughter And Paras Chhabra's VIRAL Wedding Card

Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma have always maintained that they are friends. However, their fans have been shipping the duo as a couple for a long-time now. Recently, a wedding card of the couple went viral on social media from a fan account. And now, Mahira’s mother spoke to SpotBoyE about the whole matter.

Sania Sharma said, “Agar kuch hoga toh bolenge. Humare taraf se kuch hai hi nahi. (If there is something we will tell. From our side, there is nothing at all) If there is something to announce, why will we hide? Shaadi ka bandhan chupaane ki baat thodi hai, koi chori thodi ki hai- jab hogi toh hum batayenge hi. Yeh toh kisi fan ne banaya hai kyunki unko inn dono ki jodi bahut pasand hai. (A wedding is not a hiding matter, it’s not a crime. But when it happens, we will announce for sure. This has been made by a fan as he likes their jodi)

On being quizzed if she is upset with the wedding card episode, Sania added, “Of course not. When you like someone, you do crazy things. They are just fans and mean no harm.” (sic)

She then went on to reiterate the fact that her daughter and Paras are just good friends and said, “Their friendship is very strong and I genuinely feel that friendships are forever and are the purest form of relationships- above any other bond.” Sania also stated that Mahira has too much to achieve in life and is too young to be thinking of marriage.

On the subject of Paras, Mrs. Sharma revealed that she likes him a lot and he was there by her daughter’s side in Bigg Boss and she can never forget that. She finally concluded by sharing her equation with her daughter. “I am first a friend to Mahira and then a mother. We share a very open relationship. Maine kabhi mere bacchon par koi restrictions nahi daalein hai. They never hide anything from me. So, if there is anything, she will share with me,” she said.

