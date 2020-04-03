    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Major Throwback! Mahabharat Last Day Shoot Video: Arjun Cries His Heart Out; Draupadi Consoles Him

      By
      |

      During the lockdown, Doordarshan decided to air iconic shows like Mahabharat and Ramayan. The shows have been doing extremely well and fans are also happy as their favourite shows are back on television. A major throwback video has been doing the rounds on internet in which the entire cast got emotional and teary-eyed after they shot the final episode. In the video, Nitish Bhardwaj (Krishna), Mukesh Khanna (Bhishma Pitamah), Praveen Kumar (Bheem), Gajendra Chauhan (Yudhishthira), Firoz Khan (Arjun), Gufi Paintal (Shakuni) and other actors were seen emotional as they bid farewell to one another.

      Another interesting thing we noticed in the video was that Arjun was seen crying his heart out while Draupadi (Roopa Ganguly) was seen consoling him. Ravi Chopra, the director of the show, was also seen hugging the actors as he bid goodbye to them.

      Major Throwback! Mahabharat Last Day Shoot Video: Arjun Cries His Heart Out; Draupadi Consoles Him

      (Image Source: Snapshots from YouTube video)

      For the uninitiated, produced by BR Chopra, Mahabharat is based on the Hindu epic of the same name. The show had 94 episodes and ran from October 2, 1988 to June 24, 1990 on DD National. It was most watched Indian television show.

      Many actors of the show gained popularity through the series. Mukesh Khanna, who rose to popularity, named his production company as Bhishma Pitamah, after his Mahabharat character. On the other hand, Draupadi aka Roopa Ganguly became a successful actress in Bengali cinema and is now a politician.

      Also Read: Doordarshan's Ramayan Re-Telecast Garners Highest-Ever Rating Since 2015!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X