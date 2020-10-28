Malvi Malhotra's Friend Shivya Pathania Expresses Anger; Calls The World Selfish & Cruel

Malvi Malhotra, who has acted in TV series Udaan and film Hotel Milan, was allegedly stabbed in the stomach by a producer for turning down his marriage proposal. According to reports, the producer had been stalking her for months on a busy road in Versova around 9 pm on Monday (October 26, 2020), and allegedly tried to slash her face. Recently, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut reacted about the brutal attack. Now, actress Shivya Pathania, who knows Malvi from teenage days, expressed her anger over the same.

Shivya took to social media to express her angst and called the world 'selfish' and 'cruel'. She even said that she is tired of asking justice and being a girl.

The actress wrote in her Instagram post, "And my heart hurts..Hurts enough that I hate alot in this world today thn I ever loved...To You yes you all who are reading The world Is cruel to a level you won't understand..."

Shivya further wrote, "I am tired of asking justice .I m tired of being a girl..Theres a hidden selfish world..To try and kill a girl just because she said NO..Don't ruin the good people just for your selfish motives you damn world!!"

Tagging Mumbai Police, the actress concluded by writing, "@malvimalhotra since when we were 15 I was with u I m with you,You are going to be all fine ❤️."

When a user asked if Malvi is fine, Shivya wrote, "yes in ICU."

We hope Malvi recovers soon and the culprit gets a strict punishment.

(Social media posts are not edited)

