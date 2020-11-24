Malvi Malhotra Plans To Move; Says She Is Getting Death Threats After Attacker's Arrest

Malvi Was Stabbed By Yogesh Mahipal Singh

For the unversed, the actress was stabbed by Yogesh Mahipal Singh, while she was on her way back home from a cafe in Versova area. Yogesh reportedly stopped her on the way and asked why she had discontinued talking to him. The conversation then lead to an argument and the accused stabbed Malhotra with a knife in the abdomen and on both hands and fled.

Police Arrested The Accused After Tracking CCTV Footage

Singh has been booked for attempt to murder and was arrested by Versova police after tracking him with the help of CCTV footage. According to reports, Singh was trying to escape from Mumbai after attacking the actor and met with an accident on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway. He then received treatment for injuries on his face at the Platinum Hospital in Vasai. His car was spotted at Dahisar Check Naka while he was trying to exiting the city.

Malvi Malhotra Was Last Seen In Hotel Milan

Yogesh Mahipal Singh, was produced before the court which remanded him to police custody. Notably, Malvi Malhotra has worked in TV show Udaan and was last seen in the Hindi film Hotel Milan and Tamil film Ondikku Ondi.