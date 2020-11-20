Malvi Malhotra Receives Death Threats After Brutal Attack By A Stalker; Seeks Security From Police

A few days ago, television actress Malvi Malhotra was stabbed by a producer-stalker after she turned down his marriage proposal. She underwent plastic surgery. The stalker, who met with an accident while he was escaping, was arrested and was sent to police custody till November 2, 2020. Now, the actress revealed that she has been receiving death threats from strangers.

She took to Twitter and shared a note by tagging Mumbai Police, Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Home Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh. The note read as, "I Malvi Malhotra wish to bring your urgent notice the following facts for your scrutiny. Since the brutal attack on me by Yogesh Kumar, I have been receiving death threats from strangers who told me that I haven't done the right thing and warned me of serious consequences to me and my family members."

The Udaan actress added, "The attack has scarred me physically and mentally as just my life was returning to normalcy, I have been receiving these threats yet again. I'm going through a very stressful phase and that Yogesh's face keeps haunting me every now and then."

Malvi concluded by writing, "I also appreciate the efforts of Mumbai police in arresting Yogesh after the attack he carried onto me and have been trying to keep my morale up at every step. I lieu of the above, I request you to intervene and provide me and my family members with police security to prevent such attacks as I'm in trauma and in constant fear of this incident replaying itself."

