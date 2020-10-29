Malvi Malhotra's Stalker Meets With An Accident; To Be Police To Arrest Him After His Discharge

The producer-stalker, who stabbed television actress Malvi Malhotra for rejecting his marriage proposal on Monday (October 26, 2020), has been traced. According to Pinkvilla report, the stalker met an accident while he tried to escape from Mumbai in his car.

Apparently, the accident took place on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Monday night. Yogesh (producer-stalker) suffered facial injuries and is undergoing treatment for the same at a hospital in Vasai.

The police has not yet arrested him, but will be arrested after he gets discharged from the hospital. The police was quoted by a leading daily as saying, "A team is keeping a watch on Singh. He will be arrested once he gets discharged. We then learned that Singh lost control of his car and it turned turtle on the highway." (sic)

Recently, Malvi revealed to a leading daily that the stalker wanted to injure her face, but she tried to avoid it and her right hand was badly wounded. She said that it might take 2-3 months before she becomes alright.

Malvi's friend Prashant was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Whatever has happened is terrible. Malvi is in deep pain and agony. I still can't forget the phone from Malvi saying 'bachao mujhe, woh mujhe chaaku maar raha hai' that night. I think it happened around 8.30 pm. Even when she doses off for a while, Malvi thinks that someone is inserting a knife into her mouth. Malvi's parents are expected to be in Mumbai (arriving from Himachal Pradesh) by tomorrow or day-after. "

