Manish Malhotra Shares A Video Of Gauahar Khan & Zaid Darbar’s Wedding Card; Says ‘It’s So Amazing’

Actress and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan is all set to tie the knot with her beau Zaid Darbar on December 25, 2020. Ever since the diva announced her wedding date, fans can't hold their excitement to know more about the same. Well, the preparations for the marriage ceremony have already begun, as the couple is busy inviting guests for their wedding.

Recently, Gauahar and Zaid went to invite renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra for their wedding. After receiving their wedding card, he shared a video of it on his Instagram story. He expressed his happiness after seeing Gauahar and Zaid in a caricature avatar in the wedding card. The card looks colourful with floral designs. Apart from the wedding card, the couple also gave him a hamper.

Manish Malhotra said, "Oh look at this card, isn't it amazing. Gauahar I can't believe you are getting married. Oh My God! with all the fashion shows we have done together. It's so amazing wow."

Talking about the wedding, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's wedding will take place in Mumbai. The wedding festivities will begin from December 22, 2020. While speaking about her wedding to ETimes TV, the Ishaqzaade actress said, "I have never bothered about people who will think what, or who will judge us. I don't think either of us are bothered about that. We both have had our share of experiences, we have had our own course of learning in life. For me as long as my family knows what we are doing and what we feel, I am sure it is the same for him also that's what matters. We are happy and we are not thinking about how much time we have spent together or since how long we have known each other or anything like that. We are just ecstatic about knowing each other and excited about what the future holds for us."

Also Read : Gauahar Khan And Zaid Darbar's Caricatured Wedding Invite Made By A Fan Will Make You Go 'Aww'

For the unversed, Gauahar Khan's to-be-husband Zaid is the son of National-award winning music composer Ismail Darbar. Well, let's wait for more updates about Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's wedding.

Also Read : Kushal Tandon Talks About Gauahar Khan's Wedding; Reveals When He Plans To Get Married