Manish Naggdev And Malika Juneja Have A Roka Ceremony; To Get Married After The Pandemic

When Did Manish Naggdev Met Malika Juneja?

Manish told the leading daily that he first met Malika in August last year, through some common friends and gradually, his mother grew fond of her. He added that his mother told him that Malika would make a great life partner.

Engagement & Wedding Will Be Held After The Pandemic

He added that with time, he too realised that she was extremely loving and caring and told his mother to talk to her family. Fortunately, they too were fond of him. He added that they started dating in January, and engagement and wedding will be held after the pandemic. The actor calls it a love-cum-arranged marriage.

What He Likes About Malika?

As to what he likes about her, Manish told TOI, "What I admire about Malika is that she is driven about her work, but is homely at the same time. She knows how to balance her personal and professional lives. Also, she quit acting years ago after a brief stint. I have nothing against anyone, but owing to my past experiences, I was very clear about not marrying anyone from the industry."

Why Manish Doesn’t Want To Share Roka Pictures On Social Media?

Although he would have loved to share roka pictures on social media, he refrained from doing so because of his past. He said that from past four-five years his personal life has overshadowed his work, and so he wants to keep them separate from now on.

Manish’s Previous Relationship

It has to be recalled that Manish was in relationship with ex-Bigg Boss contestant Srishty Rode and the duo was also engaged, but the actress ended her four-year-long relationship with Manish in 2018, after her Bigg Boss stint.

When asked if this made him disillusioned about love, Manish replied, "Look, I have realised that no one loves anybody unconditionally. Today, love, for me, means respecting and valuing the person in your life. Obviously, I was bitter in the beginning, as I hadn't got closure. I would get anxiety and panic attacks, and had trouble sleeping. Unable to take it anymore, I finally bared my heart and soul on social media. That helped get a huge weight lifted off my chest."