      Manish Paul On COVID-19: 'I Feel People Will Be Scared For A Long Time, It’s Not Going To Be Normal’

      By
      |

      Like most of us, Manish Paul is currently homebound during the COVID-19 lockdown. In a recent interview with a leading daily, the actor-presenter opened up about the new normal whilst stating that the fear around the pandemic will prevail for a long time to come. He also emphasized that everyone needs to accept this change going forward.

      Manish said, “I feel people will still be scared, which is very normal. I don’t think we’re going to have big parties anytime soon, people will definitely make sure we have less crowds. I don’t know when the cinema halls will reopen, and we’ll just go and watch a film normally. Also, when will be able to travel. It’s not going to be normal and will take time. It’s not like one lockdown is over and that’s it. There’ll be intervals of lockdown that might happen.”

      Manish Paul

      He added, “We also have to make our kids understand, as this is going to go on for some time. When the lockdown gets lifted, we shouldn’t go to restaurants or clubbing, let it breathe.”

      For the unversed, Paul was busy hosting a kids’ reality show when the lockdown bought shooting to a grinding halt. He revealed, “We got to know that we had to stop shooting on March 16, and it was a very difficult day. Covid-19 had taken over, and we all were using sanitizers, it was not normal. We didn’t hug each other. We could sense it had started to affect us. I don’t know what’s going to happen, and when we can resume normal shoots. We can only pray to the Almighty.”

