Manish Raisinghan And Sangeita Chauhaan Share Lovely Posts & Unseen Pics From Their Lockdown Wedding

Sasural Simar Ka actor Manish Raisinghan got married to Swabhiman actress and his long-time girlfriend Sangeita Chauhaan in a Gurudwara on June 30, 2020, amid the lockdown. The wedding was a low-key affair and was attended by the couple's siblings alone. And now, the duo has shared a bunch of unseen pics from their nuptials on social media whilst thanking their fans and followers for their heart-warming wishes.

Manish took to his Instagram account to share his wedding photos and wrote, “Verified❤ Just Married ❤ #sanman Thank you everyone for ur heart warming wishes. Your beautiful blessings and all the love you all showered on us. Didn't get an opportunity to respond personally to all your messages but shall slowly and steadily cope up wid that... Thank you once again to one and all... love you all....” Check out the post below:

Wife Sangeita shared the same bunch of photos on her IG account and added, Just Married ❤ #sanman Manisshhhh... Thank you for having me in your life.. I'm super Blessed and extremely Lucky to be your Wife.. 😈 (please swipe to the fourth picture) Thank you for being the one I look up to and always being by my side.. Thank you for being my Support and Strength.. I Found You, I Found Myself.. I Love You🤗🤗🤗🤗..”

For the unversed, Sangeita also had shared about her Bidaai ceremony by writing, “While leaving my home to start a new life, when mummy papa said "Rona nahi hai" (do not cry) and @ankur_kchauhan (her brother) said "Abe make up kharab ho jaayega😂" (u'll spoil ur make up😂) I realised where my strength comes from...💞A tight wala hug🤗🤗🤗..love love love..”

(Images Source: Instagram)

ALSO READ: Manish Raisinghan Ties The Knot With Sangeita Chauhaan In Gurudwara During Lockdown (PICS)

ALSO READ: Sasural Simar Ka Actor Manish Raisinghan To Tie The Knot With Girlfriend Sangieta On June 30