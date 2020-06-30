Manish Raisinghan Ties The Knot With Sangeita Chauhaan In Gurudwara During Lockdown (PICS)

Manish Raisinghan Ties The Knot With Sangeita Chauhaan

For the wedding, Sangeita wore a bright pink Patiala suit and Manish donned pink and white kurta-pyjama with a brocade Nehru jacket in purple. The couple also wore matching masks which blended with their outfits.

Wedding Guests

The wedding was attended by Manish's brother-in-law and Sangeita's brother while their parents and friends marked their attendance through a video call. Manish welcomed Sangeita in style, as he was seen striking Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose.

Manish’s Wedding Decision

Talking about the decision of getting married, Manish was quoted by BT as saying, "Recently my dad told me that I should get married and I said, ' Theek hai, kar lete hain'. He thought I was joking, but I wasn't. I then called up Sangeita and told her that we need to speak to her parents about it. As expected, she was quite shocked and replied, 'Are you out of your mind?' But she is used to me being like this. That day our parents met via video call and everything was fixed."

Sangeita Was Shocked With Manish’s Wedding Proposal

Sangeita was shocked with Manish's wedding proposal. She said, "The marriage proposal came as a surprise at this time. I was shocked as it was all so sudden, but that's Manish for you."

Wedding On His Bestie Avika Gor’s Birthday

About fixing his marriage on his best friend Avika Gor's birthday, he said, "One date coincided with my friend Jaswir Kaur's birthday and the other, with Avika's. Since the former date would have been too soon and we needed some time to prepare, we decided to go ahead with June 30. Avika, of course, is thrilled and now, we have a pact that she will get married on my birthday."