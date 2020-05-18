Manjit Singh Reveals That Manmeet Grewal’s Close Friend Had Hanged Himself Just 4 Days Before Him

Manmeet Grewal, who was seen in Sony SAB's Aadat Se Majboor and &TV's Kuldeepak committed suicide by hanging himself in his house on May 15, 2020. For the unversed, the 32-year-old actor was reportedly facing financial woes and was battling depression. And now Manmeet’s friend and producer Manjit Singh Rajput has shared more shocking details leading up to his death.

Manjit told TOI, “I got to know that his mother had called him four days ago to inform him that his friend in his village committed suicide by hanging himself. And that friend was also going through financial problems. Manmeet and he had been to a foreign trip and they had taken money on loan for it and he was unable to repay it. I don't know if that stayed in his mind and he was depressed about it. Manmeet was also under stress because of work as one of our web series which we were making had come to a standstill due to lockdown."

He went on to add, “We had done casting for it. And then few of his Ad commercials which were in the pipeline got cancelled due to COVID-19 scare. So, he was facing financial problems and was depressed. In fact, they were planning to shift to Punjab as he had no work and he knew things were not going to get better anytime soon. Manmeet would tell his wife that he is not able to keep her happy and was feeling helpless that he was facing financial crunch.”

Manjit also spoke about how no one came forward to help and bring down Manmeet from the ceiling fan fearing that the actor might be COVID-19 positive. “Even when the doctor came he asked his wife to pump with both her hands on his chest. He did not touch him at that point. God knows if someone would have helped his wife when she was calling for help and holding him, we would have saved his life. Who knows if he was alive then. It is the most disturbing part that people were shooting video,” he said.

