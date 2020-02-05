Manmohini Actor Ankit Siwach Ties The Knot With Childhood Sweetheart Nupur Bhatia

Manmohini fame actor Ankit Siwach exchanged vows with his childhood sweetheart Nupur Bhatia yesterday on 4th February. The handsome hunk’s wedding was a close-knit affair and took place in Uttarakhand. For the uninitiated, Ankit’s long-time girlfriend Nupur is not a part of the industry but serves as a senior marketing manager at a multi-national company.

Prior to the nuptials though, Ankit spoke about his pre-wedding festivities to TOI and said, “My Haldi function took place at my home in Meerut. We then went to the resort where Nupur is staying with her family, with the Haldi that was to be applied to her. We danced to Punjabi songs and beats of the dhol. It was a close-knit affair with only our families and friends in attendance. Nobody from the industry was present. Most of my showbiz friends will attend the reception.”

He went on to add, “We exchanged rings after the Haldi ceremony. I wore a turban for the function as Nupur is a Sikh. We are making sure that every ritual is performed according to both, Sikh and Hindu traditions. The wedding, too, will happen in two styles — first a Sikh wedding at the gurudwara followed by a Hindu wedding at the temple.” The lovely couple was seen having a great time at the functions. Check out the pictures here:

On the work front, Ankit Siwach was last seen on the small screen in Zee TV’s Manmohini. The talented actor has also been associated with many successful such as Rishton Ka Chakravyuh, Ishqbaaaz, and Laal Ishq to name a few.

ALSO READ: Inside Videos: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actor Anurag Sharma Ties The Knot With Nandini Gupta

ALSO READ: Kamya Punjabi Enjoys A Fun Filled Bachelorette Party With Her Girlfriends