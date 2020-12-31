Manu Punjabi Hopes To Return To Bigg Boss 14 In 2021, Says He Is Still Recovering & Has Been Told To Take Rest

Manu Punjabi entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a challenger and was doing extremely well in the game. However, he had to suddenly the show as he suffered a pancreatitis attack. Manu who was under observation in a hospital in Jaipur has now opened up about his health and a probable return to BB 14 in an interview with the Times of India.

Manu revealed, “I'm still recovering and have been asked to take rest. I don't want to be one of those contestants who goes in with health excuses and doesn’t perform tasks. Then what’s the use of being on the show! But I'm staying positive and hoping to get back to the show in 2021.”

Manu also spoke about his birthday (December 27) and how he continues to celebrate it from Christmas to the new year. Manu said, "I'm lucky to share my birthday with superstar Salman Khan. I was excited to celebrate the occasion with him in the BB house, but I couldn't. But yes, I'm with my family and loved ones. Every day I get the best surprises and my favourite food is made until new year. My family makes me feel very special. But this year, I got love and attention from my fans as well as they were talking about me on social media.”

On being quizzed about his new year resolutions, Manu said that he used to make them with excitement but wouldn’t make it past February. He added, “But this year, I want to stick to my resolutions throughout the year. I also hope to do good Bollywood movies in the coming year.”

