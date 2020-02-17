Meera Chopra Slams Bigg Boss 13, Calls The Show ‘Fixed’ & Winner Sidharth Shukla ‘Villian’

The much-awaited Bigg Boss 13 grand finale was held on February 15. While Sidharth Shukla bagged the Bigg Boss 13 trophy, Asim Riaz and Shehnaz Gill were declared as the first and second runners-up respectively. Just like fans, celebrities who were rooting for Sidharth were happy, actors who wanted Asim to win were disappointed.

The controversial season of the popular reality show may have concluded, but the viewers are not over it yet! The show, the winner and the channel have become hot topics of discussion. Many folks on social media claim that the show is rigged and the makers fixed Sidharth as the winner as he is allegedly dating the Chief Content Officer (CCO) at Colors, Manisha Sharma.

Not just viewers, even a few celebrities feel the same. One such actress, who expressed her views regarding the same, is Priyanka Chopra's sister, Meera Chopra. In her tweets, she is seen slamming the makers of Bigg Boss and their winner Sidharth Shukla.

A few days ago, Meera tweeted, "I stopped watching #bigboss bcoz of biasedness of the makers to make #SiddhartShukla the hero, when hes clearly the villain. Whats the point of watching when we know its fixed! They can make siddharth win but #Asim and #RashamiDasai are the real winners of the show."

And now, post the finale, the actress re-tweeting Rohit Jiaswal’s post and added, True! Guys siddharth is a pre decided winner, sad but its the truth!! (sic)

True! Guys siddharth is a pre decided winner, sad but its the truth!! https://t.co/vw3NWoCpGG — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) February 15, 2020

For the uninitiated, Meera has previously tagged host Salman Khan and demanded him to take some strict action against Sidharth for his 'dirty remarks' on Asim Riaz. In the video that she shared along with the tweet, Sidharth was seen calling Asim and his brother, a mistake made by their father.

Meera had written, “#AsimRiaz fans should tag this video to @BeingSalmanKhan and keep tagging it. #SiddharthShukla owes an explanation for his dirty remark, and this time sorry should not be enough!! Make it a point!!!!”

