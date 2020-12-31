Meera Deosthale, Avinash & Others Bid Goodbye To 2020; Reveal What They’re Looking Forward To In 2021

The year 2020 will be ending soon. It has been undoubtedly a very hectic and upsetting year for most of us. So here are some celebs sharing what the year has been like for them and what are they looking forward to in 2021.

Aniruddh Dave: I can't say that 2020 was not a good year for me. I had the most amazing time with my wife at home, we did everything together at home. I did a film with Akshay Kumar called Bell Bottom, then Shubhi and I announced our pregnancy, what more could I have asked for. I am looking forward to the birth of our first child in 2021. I can't wait to meet and play with my baby.

Kettan Singh: Except for the lockdown, I think this year was pretty much the same for me. I was creating content like always and I was spending time with my mom at home. The only thing I am looking forward to in 2021 is the COVID-19 vaccine.

Avinash Mukherjee: 2020 was not all bad for me. I was locked up at home with my parents, what more could I have asked for. We went on a holiday as a family to Goa recently. This was my first ever trip outside the city and I had an amazing time. In 2021, I am looking forward to spending some more time with my family and going on more trips together.

Meera Deosthale: 2020 was an unexpected year for me. During the lockdown, my show Vidya went off-air and Vidya's story was left incomplete. So that was the most upsetting part of 2020 for me. But I am keeping myself positive and looking forward to getting some good opportunities in 2021.

Suchita Trivedi: Initially when the lockdown had just begun, I didn't know what to do, but I am into interior designing, so I started playing around with my house and decorating it again. I guess when you do things you love you are the happiest, so I had an amazing time during the lockdown. Then I got busy with my show Indiawaali Maa and I am loving the audience's response to it. Looking forward to more love from the audience in 2021.

Yesha Rughani: I was in my hometown during the lockdown and it was after a really long time that I got to spend some time with my parents. I learned different painting forms like Mithila painting and Warli, etc. My new show has just gone on-air, so I am looking forward to love and appreciation from the audience in 2021.

Rajesh Kumar: Yes, 2020 was an unexpected year, who would have thought that we will be locked up inside our homes for such a long time. But when you are with family everything seems alright. In 2021, I am looking forward to going on a trip with my family. My kids are also bored of sitting at home, so might take them somewhere free from COVID.

Rajshri Rani: Well, 2020 was an interesting year for me. After a very long time, I got to spend a few months with my parents. Then I got married to my best friend Gaurav. So 2020, for me has been a memorable year. In 2021, I am looking forward to doing some good work.

Rohit Bhardwaj: 2020 was a very dull and boring year for me, so my only aim in 2021 is to travel a lot. I love to travel, and sometimes I don't mind solo trips too. I want to enjoy 2021 amidst nature and enjoy the beauty of it. Also, like everyone else I am looking forward to the COVID-19 vaccine.

