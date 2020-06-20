    Sushant Singh Rajput
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Meera Deosthale On Mental Health Awareness & How Showbiz Can Be A ‘Dark Place’ For Some Actors

      By
      |

      The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise left the entertainment industry in shock. Many actors took to social media to offer condolences while a few others decided to share powerful messages about mental health. In the same vein, Meera Deosthale who was last seen in Colors’ Vidya, has opened up in her recent interview about the importance of starting a conversation and raising awareness about the important subject.

      Meera was quoted by TOI as saying, "It's very easy to show that you care when someone has already left. I wish people had shown the same concern and respect when that person was struggling. As glamorous as it looks from the outside, showbiz is a dark place to be in especially if you don’t have the right set of friends or support system. Our work is very uncertain and your next signing depends on how successful you are currently. The pressure is immense."

      Meera Deosthale

      She went on to add, "Mental health is a very important issue, but I feel that it’s not addressed properly. When someone around us says that they aren’t feeling well mentally, we either mock them or call them 'pagal'. That's how inconsiderate people are these days. I feel a counselling class should be inculcated at schools so that the kids don't carry any childhood baggage into their futures."

      On being quizzed about her views on the impact of the internet on people, the Udaan fame actress replied, "Social media plays a big role in our lives these days. People take comments on the internet very seriously and if the comment is bad, it affects a person's mental health. It feels worse when they start writing personal comments. Some people stoop really low and resort to writing cheap and vulgar stuff, that’s sick."

      ALSO READ: Rithvik Dhanjani On Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: 'Let’s All Be More Kind & Stop Being Judgemental’

      Story first published: Saturday, June 20, 2020, 22:50 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jun 20, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X