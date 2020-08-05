Meera Deosthale Says Chakor From Udaan Will Always Remain Close To Her Heart For THIS Reason

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, a number of TV shows had to shut shop as broadcasters and producers were enduring huge financial losses. Meera Deosthale headed Vidya on Colors was one such show that had to face the brunt of the pandemic. And now, the actress who was seen in the titular role in the social drama has opened up about its abrupt ending and more in an interview with TOI.

Meera said, “The journey of Vidya was half lived, but I learnt a lot while working for the show. Working for that show was totally different and it was an unconventional character. Every day was a challenge to keep the innocence and purity of Vidya alive.”

She went on to add, “I had heard about a few other shows going off-air on other channels. I understand that the network is going through a financial crunch. Of course, we all wish to keep working, but it’s a testing time and I have always believed that whatever happens is for a reason. I shall stay safe for a while at my house and wait for work opportunities to come by."

On being quizzed about her earlier show Udaan and the role of Chakor, the actress revealed, “The backdrops of the shows, Udaan and Vidya, were similar. Chakor will always be the closest to my heart as I portrayed the character for three years. And that character has taught me a lot. If you talk about Vidya, I related to her innocence but since it was the story of an uneducated girl, there was a lot of unlearning I had to do. Before taking up the role, I was apprehensive about getting typecast.”

