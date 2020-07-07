Megha Gupta Chased By 6 Dogs During Morning Workout; Says 'I Thought I Won’t Make It Home Alive'

Megha Gupta is quite active on social media. She is a fitness freak and loves adventure, and has been posting pictures and videos from her workout session. Recently, she shared a video, in which she was seen in the wild doing morning workout with the logs. But her adventurous workout became nightmarish as six dogs chased her. She revealed that a noble soul saved her just when she thought that she won't make it home alive.

Megha shared the video and her experience, and captioned it as, "Decided to go a little off track and found this space with logs of all shapes and sizes and did an impromptu workout to break some more sweat. Some squats with logs with heels elevated so that makes it some form of cyclist squats. That log be heavy as a MF, super slippery with moss and insects all over and so was tough to grab. To add to it, the weight with chopped branches was very unevenly spread, which added to the whole feel, telling me, it's not always going to be ideal - but it must be done."

She further wrote, "Some more log shopping where I thought a snake or any other reptile would greet me any second, followed by front squats and push presses. I tried doing some step ups (looking at it I knew jumps were a bad idea) and almost fell over as the log started rolling over so I told myself don't push it."

The actress revealed how she escaped from a couple of dogs, but later got scared as she was chased by six dogs. She wrote, "I had a long run back home which also got exciting with 6, yes SIX stray dogs running after me. I've handled 2 before but trust me 6 is scary !! A noble soul on a scooter helped me out just when I thought I won't make it home alive."

Megha concluded by saying that a closed gym is better than a nature workout any day! She also has been missing trekking and asked users to suggest places that she can visit, which cops haven't shut down for now in Goa.

