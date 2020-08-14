Megha Ray Opens Up About Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai Abruptly Going Off Air Due To COVID-19 Lockdown

Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, a number of TV shows had to face the axe as channels were enduring huge financial losses. Megha Ray headed Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai on Zee TV was one such show that had to face the brunt of the pandemic. And now, the actress has opened up about her show’s abrupt ending in an interview with the Times of India.

Megha said, “It was an unexpected break. It was a legit heartbreak. I'm usually a tough nut and don’t end up crying, but I sure wanted to cry when I got to know that the show was going off-air. Somehow, I held myself together. It was my first show as a lead, and I had never dreamt that something like this would ever happen. The world had already become so strange with the lockdown and the idea that once the lockdown was over, I would go back on set, and work again kept me very positive. So when I got this difficult news, I couldn't believe that it was all over so abruptly, without any warning."

She went on to add, “I was super excited to play the part where Kajal would lose her eyesight (which was supposed to be the main theme of the series). Little did I know that Kajal's journey would remain incomplete and leave a void in my heart. However, I have chosen to look at this in a positive way. We never know what is in store for us in the future so it is always a good idea to make the best out of today.”

