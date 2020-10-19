Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: ‘Guneet Will Make The Perfect Bride For Amber’ Says Shweta Tiwari

Sony Entertainment Television's most popular show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is winning the audiences' hearts with the adorable chemistry between Guneet and Amber. The show is inspiring many people that it is never too late to find your companion in life and it highlights the progressive thought that true love can be found at any age.

After a series of twists and turns in their tale of love, Amber finally found his true companion in Guneet. Amber, played by Varun Badola, is head over heels in love with Guneet, essayed by Shweta Tiwari. Niya Sharma (Anjali Tatrari), who was on a mission to find a suitable bride for her father Amber, is glad to witness her dad in a happy space in life. Niya played cupid in their love story and brought them together.

The much-in-love couple are finally going to make their relationship official and will tie the knot. Talking about Guneet and Amber's bond, Shweta says, "When you meet the right person, you just know it that it's for keeps. Your heart tells you and guides you in the right direction, and that is what happened with Guneet. She learnt that Amber is the perfect man for her and so they decided to take the plunge and make it official."

She further added, "When there is true love between a couple, they understand each other well, sometimes even in silence. Amber, who has had that void in his life for years after his wife's demise, is now being filled with love and joy due to Guneet. Therefore, Guneet will make for the perfect bride for Amber. From being a grumpy single father, he has become a soft-hearted person in love. Guneet has brought peace, happiness, solace, and romance in Amber's life. She has added that colour back into his life. The two share a sweet and beautiful bond. The change that she has brought about in Amber is astounding and the audience is loving him even more."

Watch Guneet become Amber's bride in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

