Mere Dad Ki Dulhan NEW Promo: Guneet Accepts Amber's Proposal; Gives Him 'I Love You Too' Note

The makers of Mere Dad Ki Dulhan are keeping the viewers engaged to the show. As the viewers are aware Amber (Varun Badola), who is in love with Guneet (Shweta Tiwari) is trying his best to convince her. The new promo suggests that the duo has buried the hatchet and are all set for a new start!

Finally, Guneet has started developing feelings for Amber and she reciprocates to Amber's love. As per the new promo, Guneet is seen blushing as she hands over a note to Amber. The note has 'I love you too' written on it and Amber is surprised and is seen blushing as he reads it.

The makers of the show shared the promo and captioned it as, "Mitaakar har woh doori har woh takraar, kar hee diya Guneet ne bhi apne pyaar ka izhaar. Dekhiye #AmNeet ki anokhi lovestory #MereDadKiDulhan mein har Mon-Fri raat 10 baje."

However, Guneet and Amber will have to face problems! As per a few reports, Amber, who is madly in love with Guneet, will unknowingly start ignoring his daughter Niya (Anjali Tatrari). As the viewers are aware, Niya has always been Amber's priority, but his love story will create tension as he somehow distances himself from Niya.

On the other hand, Niya is unaware of Guneet and Amber being together. It has to be seen how will Niya react to her father hiding his love from her.

