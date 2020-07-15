Mere Dad Ki Dulhan Promo: Major Showdown Between Niya & Guneet; Will Amber & Guneet Reunite?

Major Showdown Between Niya & Guneet

In the promo, Amber and Niya are seen returning home in a bike while Guneet crosses their path. Amber is smitten by Guneet and looks like he has fallen in love with her, but Niya comes in between them. The background voice says, "Single Sharma ka dil Guneet se kaafi late takraya. Baat aage badne hi wali thi, lekin ek ajab mod aya."

Will Amber & Guneet Reunite?

While Amber prepares omelette, he thinks of Guneet, but Niya interferes and his dream collapses. Niya even warns her father to stay away from Guneet. On the other hand, Guneet tells her mother that she doesn't want to have any relationship with the father-daughter duo. In between Niya and Guneet, Amber is stuck! Well, it has to be seen if Guneet and Amber reunite? Will Niya get her dulhan for her dad?

Fans Excited!

The promo has got good response from viewers, who are excited to watch the series with a new twist. Take a look at a few comments!

Veds_a1331: Eagerly waiting for my favorites..😍😍😍😘😘😘😘👏👏👏😁😁😁😁😁..very excited for new episodes....

Rohnisharma00: Excited.

Fans Comments

Sherawali: Perfect. very nice. Make it intersting now. @varunbadola7

Rachna Arvind Mittal: Super

The new episodes of the show will be aired from July 20, 2020, at 10 pm on Sony TV.