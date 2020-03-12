Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: Shweta Tiwari Burns Her Hands While Filming A Jab We Met Inspired Scene

Shweta Tiwari recently suffered some burn injuries on the sets of her popular show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. The actress who is currently being praised for her portrayal as Guneet Sikka was supposed to recreate a scene from the popular movie Jab We Met.

The scene in question was said to be filmed on Shweta and co-star Fahmaan Khan who plays her friend Randeep on the show. The duo had to shoot a bad date ritual sequence where Randeep advises Guneet that in order to forget everything about the time when her date stood her up, she must burn the saree and scarf she wore for the date.

The scene pays homage to the famous sequence from Jab We Met, where Kareena Kapoor insists that Shahid Kapur burn the photo of his ex-girlfriend and flush it down the drain. But Alas, things went a little haywire on the sets of the Sony TV show as a fire broke with the curtains catching fire. In an attempt to douse off the flames, Shweta ended up injuring herself by getting burn injuries on her hand.

Shweta's co-actor Fahmaan revealed, “It was fun doing the bad date ritual scene with Shweta ma’am. It was quite a stress buster for us. But the sad part is, she ended up burning her hand a little while ceasing the fire. The fire had caught on to the curtains and before it could spread more, Shweta ma’am tried to cease it. Everyone thought she is improvising in the scene, but she had partially burned her hands in the process.” (sic)

