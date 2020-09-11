    For Quick Alerts
      Mere Dad Ki Dulhan's Shweta Tiwari: Shooting For Guneet & Amber's Roka Ceremony Was A Sweet Moment

      Sony Entertainment Television's Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is currently the most popular fiction show on the small screen. The show highlights the progressive thought that love can be found at a later stage in life and that children can be the matchmakers for their single parents, too. While Amber (Varun Badola) and Guneet's (Shweta Tiwari) love story saw many twists and turns, the audience loved their chalk and chemistry.

      Now that the two are deeply in love and making their relationship official, #Amneet is gearing up to get hitched.

      Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’s Shweta Tiwari: Shooting For Guneet & Amber’s Roka Ceremony Was A Sweet Moment

      Amber's daughter Niya Sharma, who took her dad Amber's rishta to Guneet has been successful in getting blessings from Guneet's mother Pammi for Amber and Guneet's wedding.

      Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’s Shweta Tiwari: Shooting For Guneet & Amber’s Roka Ceremony Was A Sweet Moment

      Now, Guneet and Amber are officially getting engaged in a Roka ceremony. The much-in-love couple are

      happy to make their bond official to the world.

      Mere Dad Ki Dulhan’s Shweta Tiwari: Shooting For Guneet & Amber’s Roka Ceremony Was A Sweet Moment

      Shweta says, "I'm so happy for Guneet that she found someone who she really loves. Guneet and Amber are making their relationship official. Also, it's sweet of Pammiji to have allowed her daughter to make the right choice for herself and to have accepted Amber as her son-in-law. Shooting for the Roka ceremony was a sweet moment. It's certainly one of the most beautiful moments in the show."

      Story first published: Friday, September 11, 2020, 17:08 [IST]
      X