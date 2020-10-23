Mere Dad Ki Dulhan To Go Off Air In November; Shweta Tiwari & Varun Badola React

Sony TV's popular show Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, which was launched in November last year, will be going off-air next month (November 19, 2020). While many shows these days run indefinitely, resulting in story being dragged unnecessarily, the cast of MDKD are happy that their show was a finite series and is meeting its logical end. The show will be replaced by Story 9 Months Ki featuring Sukirti Kandpal and Aashay Mishra in the lead roles. Shweta Tiwari and Varun Badola, who play the roles of Guneet and Amber, have now reacted to the show's end.

Shweta Tiwari was quoted by TOI as saying, "As a character, Guneet will always stay close to my heart. I am glad that the audience has been so appreciative of the show. The best part about working in a finite show is that one knows the story arch and can work on the character accordingly, with no surprises."

The actress added that Mere Dad Ki Dulhan has been a great journey both professionally and personally, and she is looking forward to being a part of such path breaking concepts in future as well.

On the other hand, Varun said that they (team) are emotional about the unique journey coming to an end. He added that it feels good that the story will meet its logical end as planned.

Varun was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Every good thing must come to an end. It is better to leave the stage when the audience asks 'why', and not when they start asking 'when'. We always knew that Mere Dad Ki Dulhan was a finite fiction show. It feels good that the story will meet its logical conclusion as planned. I have always believed that har ant deta hai shuruaat ek nayi kahani ko, and I'm sure that the upcoming show - Story 9 Months Ki - will also win the hearts of viewers with its progressive concept, just as Mere Dad Ki Dulhan did."

Varun, who shares great bond with his on-screen daughter, Anjali Tatrari, also said that the show has given him a daughter for a lifetime, and that is what makes Mere Dad Ki Dulhan so special.

