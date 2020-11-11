Mere Dad Ki Dulhan: Varun Pens Emotional Post On Last Day Of Shoot; Praises On-Screen Daughter

Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is one of the popular shows on Sony TV. The show that features Varun Badola, Shweta Tiwari and Anjali Tatrari in the lead roles, is all set to go off air. The actors shot the last episode recently. Varun, who plays the role of Amber Sharma, penned an emotional note on the last day of the shoot. In his post, he revealed about his journey on the show and praised his on-screen daughter Nia Sharma.

The actor shared a picture with Anjali and wrote, "As I leave my house for the last day shoot of MDKD, I can't help but think about the year gone by. I embarked on a journey called Mere Dad ki Dulhan last year. I used all my craft to give Ambar Sharma a believable body. It was a time when @badolavarun was working with his co actor @anjali_tatrari. It took us a few days to become Ambar Sharma and Nia Sharma. But once we achieved that, our journey towards Dada and his Sabse Khoobsoorat wala Bachchu was a natural progression and the only logical conclusion."

He further wrote, "You can see all of them in this picture. But what most people would fail to see is that there is a CHARACTER AND HIS SOUL, also sitting together in there. It is the soul that differentiates between a good performance and one considered a milestone. My soul helped me achieve greater depths of Ambar Sharma. Nia Sharma had said in one of the scenes 'HISAAB TO US HI DIN BIGAD GAYA THA, JIS DIN AAP AUR MAIN DADA AUR BACHCHU BAN GAYE THE'. Absolutely Bachchu... hisaab buri tarah bigad gaya tha. @anjali_tatrari you have set a benchmark. All onscreen daughters will be compared to Nia Sharma in years to come. As far as these two Actors, Characters, Dada Bachchu, the Body and the Soul are concerned, you take either one of them out of the equation and the math would fail... EVERY TIME. #meredadkidulhan #sonytvofficial"

Even Anjali shared a video and thanked fans for all their support and love.

Anjali also shared a few pictures and videos of the sets. In one of the videos, Anjali and her co-star were in tears as they bid goodbye. The actress captioned the video as, "It wasn't easy."

