Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi's Smriti Khanna & Gautam Gupta Blessed With A Baby Girl

Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi couple, Smriti Khanna and Gautam Gupta became proud parents of a baby girl. As per TOI report, their little princess was delivered on April 15 at around 4 PM at a Khar based hospital.

About the arrival of their bundle of joy, Gautam told the leading daily, "We stay at Juhu and the hospital is in Khar. We drove alone in the car amidst the lockdown and safely reached the hospital. I am happy that everything is safe and good, specially when the country is going through a lockdown."

The actors shared pictures on their Instagram accounts. Smriti shared a picture in which she was seen holding the baby in her arms with Gautam sitting beside her, and captioned it as, "Our princess has arrived 💗 15.04.2020."

Their co-stars and friends from the industry and fans have been pouring congratulatory messages on the post. Their MATSH co-star, Radhika Madan wrote, "Whaaaaat!!!congratulations you guys!!!!" Shakti Arora commented, "Congratulations to both of u!!!👌🤗🤗🤗🤗❤️❤️❤️." Arjun Bijlani wrote, "Congratulations guys . So happy for u guys . Lots of blessings for our princess. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😘😘😘😘😘. Welcome to the parent gang."

Shakti's wife, Neha Saxena, Kasam actress Kratika Sengar, ex-Bigg Boss contestant Kishwer Merchant, Kundali Bhagya's Dheeraj Dhoopar and other celebrities too congratulated the couple.

It has to be recalled that Smriti and Gautam met on Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi sets and fell in love. After being in a relationship for some time, the duo got married in November 2017.

