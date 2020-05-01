Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi's Smriti Khanna Opens Up About Her Post Pregnancy Body Transformation

Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi fame Smriti Khanna is currently being inundated with messages on social media about her stunning post-partum weight loss and transformed body. Smriti and her actor-husband Gautam Gupta became proud parents of a baby girl on April 15 amid COVID-19 lockdown.

Ever since she got pregnant, the actress has been actively sharing her entire journey on social media with her fans and followers. But what really caught everyone’s attention was how quickly she managed to shed the pregnancy kilos. Netizens are intrigued and want in on her secret to sporting washboard abs immediately after childbirth.

However, the entire episode did lead to a controversy with a few folks claiming her abs to be fake but Smriti Khanna was quick to call out the trolls. She gave them a befitting reply in an interview with TOI whilst making it clear that it is not possible to attain abs in just 10-12 days. The actress added that she’s on no diet and is not attempting to get back in shape but it's happening naturally for her without any workout whatsoever. “I lost fluids because of breastfeeding. It will take time for my lower belly to go, otherwise, I haven't put on weight on my face, arms or thighs,” she said.

In a special video for everyone who’s been inquisitive about her transformation, Smriti recommends the practice of prenatal yoga and walking. The post titled “My pregnancy story…” also sheds light on the benefits she gained by opting for normal birth and more including breastfeeding and how to control stretch marks. Check out the video below:

ALSO READ: Shweta Pandit Blessed With A Baby Girl Amid Lockdown In Italy: We Have Named Her Izana

ALSO READ: Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi's Smriti Khanna & Gautam Gupta Blessed With A Baby Girl