Mohena Singh Opens Up About Her Battle With COVID-19, Reveals Her Brother Has Now Tested Negative

Mohena Singh who had earlier this week revealed to have finally tested negative for coronavirus after a month, has now added that her brother has also recovered from the virus. The actress at the moment is recuperating in Dehradun with her entire family.

For the unversed, Mohena had previously shared about her brother contracting the virus as soon as she was declared COVID negative. But now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress disclosed the positive development of her brother's recovery whilst adding that he was very strong throughout the situation nonetheless.

On being quizzed about her recent tryst with the dreaded disease, the actress replied, "We (Mohena and her husband) used to just peak from our doors and ask each other if we are fine. It was not to break rules or anything. You get low, you are going to get low at some point, everybody will get into depression zone, but you have to identify that. What happens with depression is that it is like the black hole which sucks you in. It is your prerogative to get out of it. You can only do it by realizing you are getting sucked."

She went on to add, "It is just that when you hear that you have got exposed to the virus, you just feel shaken. The night before we were to take the test, we felt the anxiousness. Going into it, physically, I had body ache for three-four days, I had intense pain and was unbearable. Also, my mother in laws fever was going up and was high, I just feel it is mental khel because you keep thinking what will happen now. But it can be tricky for old people."

ALSO READ: Mohena Singh Tests Negative, But Her Brother Tests Positive For COVID-19

ALSO READ: Qubool Hai's Additi Gupta Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Reveals She Didn't Have Any Symptoms