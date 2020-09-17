Mohit Sehgal Pens An Adorable Note For Wife Sanaya Irani On Her Birthday, Shares Celebration Pics!

Mohit Sehgal and Sanaya Irani are one of the most adorable couples of the TV industry. And now, as Sanaya turns 37 today (September 17) hubby Mohit has penned a heartfelt note for his wife on his Instagram account. The couple were accompanied by BFF Drashti Dhami and her husband Neeraj Khemkha, as they rang in the special day.

Mohit wrote, “Happy Birthdaaaay my baby! There is nothing that I want more than to spend the next one hundred birthdays of yours by my side. Today on this day I want to thank uncle aunty for bringing you in this world and giving me the most precious gift of my life, to my dad for letting me come to Bombay, if that didn't happen, I would have never met u. I am the lucky one. Thanks for being the love of my life, my wife, my friend, my soulmate, my co-actor #chashmish #mjht , and now my hairstylist too .”

He went on to add, “Baby I wish u all the happiness and awesome work in the coming years. May 2021 be your year as you say and it continues to be the same for the rest of ur life. May u get everything u wish for. May lord keeps his shield all around you Happy birthday once again to my amazing, dazzling, gorgeous wife. Love you always @sanayairani.” Check out the pics below:

Sanaya too shared some fun pics from her midnight birthday celebrations with hubby Mohit and her close friends and wrote, “Instagram vs Reality. That’s pretty much how I brought in my bday. When it’s 2020 nothing surprises me. Had such a fun night with my peeps 🥳🥳@itsmohitsehgal @dhamidrashti @khemkaniraj @kinnikamat @alok_kamat” (sic).

ALSO READ: Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon: Sanaya Irani's Husband Mohit Had Auditioned For Barun Sobti's Role!

ALSO READ: Kunal Verma Organises Surprise Baby Shower For Puja Banerjee With A Cake That Said 'Push Puja Push'