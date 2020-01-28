Mohsin Khan Is Single & Ready To Mingle, But Says His Ammi Has To Approve The Girl

Mohsin Khan, who is currently seen playing the role of Kartik Goenka in Star Plus' longest-running show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has finally clarified with his latest statement that he is not dating Shivangi Joshi. The actor is single and ready to mingle, but there is a condition! While talking to Pinkvilla, the actor revealed that if the girl wants to date him, then she should be approved by his ammi (mother).

Regarding his personal take on love and relationships, Mohsin was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "If I ever date a girl, I want it to be the forever-kind. I am very romantic that way. Someday, when I finally get married, no one will be more excited than my Ammi. So if any girl is up for the challenge of dating me, my Ammi must approve."

The actor further added, "I have always been a shy kid right from my school days. I was very introverted. However, after I started working as an actor, I have changed a bit. We have a school reunion coming up and I can't wait to meet all my teachers and old friends who knew me as the shy, quiet and disciplined child."

It has to be recalled that Mohsin was linked with his co-actor Shivangi Joshi. Recently, there were reports that the duo is just friends and nothing beyond that.

Mohsin and Shivangi share great bond. They also share a great rapport with their respective families. About their bond, Mohsin revealed that the sheer respect and admiration they (he and Shivangi) have for each other's work help in better understanding, with great support from the team. He added that it is this friendship and bond which motivates them to give their best each day.

