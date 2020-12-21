Mom-To-Be Anita Hassanandani Dazzles At Her Baby Shower Organized By Dear Friend Ekta Kapoor

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Anita Hassanandani announced her pregnancy a few months ago. The actress who has been married to Rohit Reddy for seven years is all set to embrace motherhood for the first time early next year.

But in the meantime, the lovely couple has been sharing some adorable pictures as they step forward to embark a new phase in their lives. And now, Anita’s dear friend and producer Ekta Kapoor has hosted at a baby shower for the mom-to-be. Many friends and colleagues from the TV industry graced Anita’s shower. Her former YHM co-stars Karan Patel and Aditi Bhatia were also in attendance.

The special occasion was also graced by Pearl V Puri, Krystle D’Souza, Riddima Pandit, Urvashi Dholakia, Karishma Tanna and Sanaya Irani among others. Moreover, Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan also came to attend the baby shower.

While coming back to Anita and Rohit, the couple were seen beaming with joy as they posed together at the party. The actress looked beautiful in a yellow outfit as she took to Instagram to share a video featuring all her girlfriends, with the caption, “Omg OMG Omg Itsssss a baybeeeeeeee! Thank you thank you @tanusridgupta @ektarkapoor for this amazinggggg evening!I love you guyssssssss.”

Karan Patel and Karishma Tanna also congratulated and wished the couple while sharing some fun pictures from the party on their respective accounts. Check out the post below:

ALSO READ: Karan Patel And Ankita Bhargava Celebrate Daughter Mehr's First Birthday, Share Pics From Celebration!

ALSO READ: Anita Hassanandani Expecting Her First Child With Rohit Reddy, Announces Pregnancy In A Cute Post