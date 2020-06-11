Mona Singh Opens Up About Her Coping Mechanisms To Deal With The COVID-19 Anxiety

Like most of us, Mona Singh has been indoors and homebound for the most part these past few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown. The 38-year-old actress who is currently basking in the success of Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3, recently opened up and confessed about feeling very scared and anxious given the new inconceivable reality.

Mona said, “We are all in the same boat though everyone’s struggle is different. People are anxious about the future and the pandemic, and many are dipping into their savings, which adds to worries and affects their mental health. The worst place to be in right now is your head as there are many negative thoughts. Luckily, I discuss issues that are bothering me with my family as it is important to address issues that are playing on your mind. Idle mind leads to trouble and most of our fears and insecurities are in the mind. I am painting pots and tables and I am learning about technology, video calls etc.”

She went on to add, “Initially, we didn’t know how serious this issue was and then to be in a lockdown situation, you had not heard of. All this made me anxious and my discipline went out of the window. I wasn’t able to sleep on time and, so I would binge on shows till 3 am, which isn’t healthy. In fact, when the cyclone was supposed to hit Mumbai, I couldn’t sleep all night and was praying. I don’t know about others, but these days, I am praying for the world and people around me and not just for myself. Praying helps and calms the mind as there is a lot to be thankful and be positive about, instead of just focusing on the negative things.”

On the personal front, Mona Singh tied the knot a while back (December 27, 2019) with her south Indian investment banker boyfriend, Shyam Rajagopalan. The wedding ceremony was a low-key affair and had only close friends and family in attendance.

