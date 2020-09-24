Mona Singh Opens Up About TV Actors Not Getting Easy Acceptance In Bollywood

Mona Singh who became a household name with her debut TV show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, eventually went on to debut on the big screen in Aamir Khan starrer 3 Idiots (2009). The 38-year-old recently spoke about TV actors facing difficulties whilst forayed into films. In an interview with HT, Mona said, “I don’t know why people still look down upon TV actors. Maybe because of the regressive content of some TV shows in present times. Back in the 90s and early 2000, it was brilliant. Every show was talked about.”

“In fact, every movie star now goes to TV to promote their films because they’re well aware about its reach. I think whether you’re on stage or TV or films or web, you’re still acting, right? Good work is always recognised,” she added.

On being quizzed about her TV journey, Singh stated that she has never taken up shows that she can’t relate to and has always chosen quality over quantity. She shared, “Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin changed my whole perspective. I may not know what I want, but I definitely know what I don’t want to do. In between, I did get a few good TV offers but couldn’t take them up given my web and film commitments. So, I’m not saying no to TV.”

Mona concluded by adding in that she has no qualms whatsoever in doing smaller roles in films. “I only think about the character I’m playing, and how good the character has been written. TV has a mass viewership and have mostly female-fronted narratives, but when it comes to films it’s all about creating a story within one to one-and-a-half hours, so whether it’s a lead role or not doesn’t matter,” she said.

