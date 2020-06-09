Mona Singh Reveals How Husband Shyam Proposed Her; Says It's Quarantine Honeymoon For Them!

Mona Singh got married to the south Indian investment banker boyfriend, Shyam Rajagopalan, on December 27, 2019. The wedding ceremony was a low-key affair with only close friends and family in attendance. While talking to Pinkvilla, the actress revealed how she met Shyam, what character about him impressed her and how he proposed her.

Mona told the portal that she has known Shyam for the last five years. The actress revealed that she met him through a friend at a friend's birthday party and they hit if off! She added that he is a funny man which was a big tick for her. What she likes about him is that he lets her be and that he doesn't want to change a single thing about her. Mona further added that she can be very annoying at times, but he is very cool. They have mutual respect and give each other space.

(Image Source: Instagram)

When asked how Shyam proposed her, she said, "He proposed to me in October just before my birthday. I was so surprised by the entire episode of the proposal. I was in his car and he popped out the ring in the middle of the road. He just asked me out of the blue if I would marry him and put the ring in my hand. I was like, 'arey, at least, let me reply yes or no'. Everyone on the road was giving us gaalis."

When asked how is her married life going on as after the wedding, the entire country was under lockdown, the Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain actress said, "It is going great guns. It is a quarantine honeymoon for us. We were going to go to Spain or Italy but ab woh toh gaya. Now, we are cooking pizza and pasta at home."

Also Read: Meet Mona Singh's Bride Squad; Inside Pictures From Actress' Bachelorette Party In Goa

Also Read: Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 3 Web Series Review: Rohit Roy And Mona Singh To Turn Over A New Leaf