Monalisa Miffed With Reports Claiming She Was In A Live-In With An Older Man Before Marrying Vikrant

Monalisa Miffed With Live-In Relationship Reports

The Nazar actress was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "I am very upset since the time I've seen this news report. I mean how can they write something like this without even asking or speaking to me. Vikrant saw this report first and he showed it to me. We started laughing over it, but now I am unable to remove it from my mind as my fans will start believing it."

Monalisa Challenges The Publication To Bring That Person In Front Of Her

"On what basis have they written that I was in a live-in with this person Madan and that too for six long years. Everyone knows, including my parents, that I met Vikrant in 2008 on the sets of Dulha Albela and since then we started dating each other. Touchwood, we have been together since then and our relationship has lasted for so long. I really want to meet this person Madan, I challenge the publication to bring this person in front of me."

Mona’s Pictures With Madan Were Doing The Rounds When She Was In Bigg Boss

It has to be recalled that when Mona was in the Bigg Boss house, a few pictures with a man named Madan was doing the rounds on internet. A few reports even claimed that she was married to him.

‘If Such A Thing Had Happened Why Did No One Call Me To Verify The News’

Regarding the same, Mona said, "I was in the house so obviously I have not seen these pictures, but honestly even if such a thing had happened why did no one call me to check or verify the news. How can you write about an actress' personal life without any proof? This is so wrong. There is so much wrong information on my fan pages and Wikipedia because of all these false reports. Fans tend to believe such stories."

Actress Says The News Has Become Very Stressful For Her

She asked that if she really was in a six years live-in relationship with this person, why did the Bigg Boss people call Vikrant to marry her and not this Madan! Mona said that she has always been very transparent about her life and about the work she has done in the industry. The actress questioned that when she never tried to hide anything, why will I do it with my personal life! She added that after reading the news it became very stressful for her.