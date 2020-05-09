Mother’s Day 2020: Shivin, Namish & Other TV Actors Thank Their Mothers For Being The True Warriors

Avinesh Rekhi

Avinesh Rekhi as Sarabjit from Choti Sarrdaarni, said, "I genuinely believe, there is no role in life more essential than that of a mother. The most beautiful word on the lips of a person is ‘Mother', ‘Maa' or ‘Mummy'. With mothers being the creators, Mother's Day technically becomes one of the most special days in the life of the entire human race. They are a form of God. As for me, words cannot express how much my mother means to me. The unconditional love and affection she gives me every day. The way she has borne my pain, with so much ease, and the way she has struggled to raise me considering I was a difficult child. She transformed me into a civilized person and provided me with the best of education so that today I can perceive the world in a better way. For all these things and so many more, I will be indebted to her my entire life. The more I do for her will still be less, as she has provided this beautiful life. Today, as a parent, I realize how tough it is to be a mother. They are the real superheroes. I salute each and every mom out there and wish them a very beautiful and Happy Mother's Day."

Anita Raj

Anita Raj as Kulwant Kaur from Choti Sarrdaarni, said, "As a mother this day is very special to me. However, my kids make me feel like every day is Mother's Day. This year, they won't be able to do much because of the locked, but I think they have already planned something for me. They have requested me to keep myself available for some time on Sunday. Just like last year, I am expecting lots of fun with my kids."

Nimrat Kaur

Nimrat Kaur as Meher from Choti Sarrdaarni, said "I think the closest person to every child is their mother. Ever since I was little, my mum has been my world and my go-to person. She has always told me that she should be the first person that I should be able to share my feelings with; no wonder she is my best friend. It's her kindness, compassion, and empathy that has ensured that I remain grounded. It is her fiercely confident nature that inspired me to push myself and to dream big. It's her constant support that made me reach where I have, today. I don't think anybody has or ever love me the way she does. I don't think I know of anyone more selfless than her. And I believe I would turn out to be a fine woman, daughter, wife, mother, and a friend if I could be half as wonderful as she is. I dedicate this Mother's Day to her and I will make sure to do things together that make her happy."

Aura Bhatnagar

Aura Bhatnagar as Bondita from Barrister Babu, said, "This lockdown is helping me to spend more time with my mom. On Mother's Day, I am planning to get up early and wake her with a kiss! I will also be making a card and will bake a cake for her along with my dad. Not only this, but I also have some fun indoor games planned for her with my entire family."

Namish Taneja

Namish Taneja as Vivek Vardhan Singh of COLORS' Vidya, said, "Even the thought of living without my mother makes me feel incomplete. I will always be grateful that I got the chance to spend the entire lockdown phase with her, since I do not get much time to spend with her because of my hectic schedule. She does so much for me that I wish I could do something special for her every day, and not just on Mother's Day. Luckily, this time I will be at home and I will make sure that I make this day as special as I can for her. I also plan to cook something very special for her."

Meera Deosthale

Meera Deosthale as Vidya, said, "I wish to make my mom feel special every single day as it will still be nothing compared to all that she does for me and my brother. Due to the current scenario, I won't be able to take her out even for dinner, but I do have some plans. I've recently learned how to bake cakes, so on this mother's day, I am going to bake a special cake for my mom. I will also cook some of her favourite dishes to celebrate this day. To every mother out there, thank you for being true warriors."

Vijayendra Kumeria

Vijayendra Kumeria as Dev of Naagin Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel, said, "A mother's love for her child is the purest. This mother's day, I want to thank her for loving me selflessly from the time I was born. I want to thank her for always correcting me. Mothers are someone who are taken for granted the most, but still they don't stop caring. My mom is stuck in Ahmedabad as she had gone there for a few days after which the lockdown started. I miss her terribly and I can't wait to see her soon!"

Shivin Narang

Shivin Narang of Khatron Khiladi Season 10, said, "My mom is my best friend. She has supported me and encouraged me in all that I ever wanted to do in life. Whatever I am today is only because of the love and belief she has for me. I am happy that I am staying with my parents so I can help her every day. This Mother's Day, and even otherwise, I'll make sure I help mom in the kitchen and in other household chores."

Amruta Khavilkar

Amruta Khavilkar of Khatron Khiladi Season 10, said, "Mothers always love their children unconditionally. I have always been a Mama's girl. She is like a pillar of strength in my world. She has not only stood for me through thick and thin but has been there for me when I had completely lost hope. Her immense belief in me had lifted me up and made me a more confident person. I will always be grateful to her and will definitely plan something special for this Mother's Day.

Jigyasa Singh

Jigyasa Singh, who plays Heer in COLORS' Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii, says, "This mother's day will be different from every year. Every year, either I used to be busy at work or me and my mom used to go out for dinner and some shopping. But this time, we are home and we will celebrate it with our entire family. Ever since I have started working, I hardly got to spend quality time with my mother. Thanks to the lockdown this time, we got an opportunity to be together at home."

Puneett

Puneett aka Arjun from Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story, says, "Mothers are God's most precious gift to us. They are the ones who gave us our gift of life. This Mother's Day, I want to specially thank my mother and all the mothers out there and appreciate them for being our truest supporters. They are the real super heros of our lives. I consider myself lucky that my mother is with me at the moment. I plan to cook something special for my mother and pamper her with movies, music, fun and everything that makes her happy. We are going to have a great time this Mother's Day together."

Riya Shukla

Riya Shukla aka Pinky from Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story, says, "I remember when I fell ill on set. My mother got tensed that she immediately attempted to ward off any negativity by doing her ‘nazaar utarne ka ritual'. This reminds me of a shayari, ‘Dawa jab asar na kare toh yeh nazar utarti hain, yeh maa hai janaab yeh haar kahan maanti hain'. I believe all the mothers are the same, extremely loving and caring. This lockdown has taught me the real definition of a mother and I feel very lucky and blessed that I am with her. Even today, there is not a single day when she fails to spread her magic. My only wish is that god blesses me with the power and strength to keep my mother happy and give her everything she wants in life. Lastly, I would like to wish all the mothers a very happy Mother's Day. I want all the mothers out there to stay happy and take care of themselves."

Akshit Sukhija

Akshit Sukhija aka Raja from Shubhaarmabh, says, "I am who I am because of my mom. Be it my initial days of acting and modeling, or now that I am successful, my mother has always been my pillar of strength. I want to say a heartfelt thanks to my mother and all the mothers out there. You all are the best and you know that we kids love you from the bottom of our hearts. Thank you for always being our heroes!"

Mahima Makwana

Mahima Makwana as Rani from Subhaarambh, says, "My mother means the world to me. Wha Mahima Makwana aka Rani from Shubhaarambh says tever I am and whatever I could is only because of her. She has been both my mother and father throughout. I truly believe that a mother's love is the most selfless love on this planet and should be cherished beyond all things. My ultimate goal in life is to make my mother happy and proud. I owe my career and my life to her. I am thankful that I will get to spend Mother's Day with her during the lockdown. Time spent with her is beautiful. I would also like to wish all the mothers out there a very happy Mother's Day and urge the kids to spend as much time as possible with them. All they need is our love!"

Aneri Vajani

Aneri Vajani, who plays Praniti in Pavitra Bhagya, says, "My mom is my biggest support system. She is always there for me, even before I need her. She gets up extremely early for me when I am shooting and packs fresh meals for me every day. I can't be thankful enough. And not just my mother. Every mother out there is special and unique. No one can love us the selfless way they do. This Mother's Day, my brother and I will bake a lovely chocolate cake for her since she has a sweet tooth!"

Simba Nagpal

Simba Nagpal, who plays Virat in Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Kii... says, "I stay alone in Mumbai and my family is in Delhi. This Mother's Day will be truly special for me because I got lucky as my mom is with me in Mumbai. I am so happy she could make it right before the lockdown started as I hadn't met her for some time before that. At home now, I play the guitar for her and we even sing songs together. We also get nostalgic at times when she narrates my childhood stories. This time that I spend with her is like a silver lining for me in this dark cloud. I will try my hand at making some special healthy dishes for my mom this year. I hope she enjoys it."

Pravisht Mishra

Pravisht Mishra as Anirudh from Barrister Babu, said, "My mother has played a pivotal role in my life as she is the one behind all the values and ethics that empower me. She has brought me up in a way so that I can face my success as well as the failures with my head held high. This Mother's Day, I am planning to surprise my mother by baking a cake for her as she is fond of sweets. planning to cook her favourite cuisine to pamper her and make her feel like a queen."