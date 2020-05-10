Mother's Day Special: Kapil Sharma, Shivin Narang, Mohsin Khan & Others Thank Their Moms,Share Posts

As the entire world celebrates Mother's Day today (May 10, 2020), a number of small-screen stars opened up about their special bond their mums while a few others opted for a social media shout out with special messages, notes, and pictures.

Shivin Narang confessed that it’s hard to sum up his bond with his mum a few words. The Beyhadh 2 star stated, "She holds a very special place in my life. Her commitment and dedication and genuine love for us has no bounds. My mom used to scold me for my mischief and protect me when needed. She made me study, she made me grow. Right from the day I shot my first portfolio till today, she' been a huge support. She gave me a lot of strength so I could come to Mumbai and pursue my dream."

Yeh Ristha Kya Kehlata Hai star Mohsin Khan revealed how he’s been helping his mom in lockdown whilst stating that every day is mother’s for him. He said, "I helping ammi in household chores in the time of lockdown but she tries her best not to let me do. Sometimes without our knowledge she does everything and sometimes me and my brother does the same. I feel blessed to have her as my mother. Every day is mother’s day for me.”

Funnyman Kapil Sharma wished his mother and wife Ginni Chatrath in a special post on social media. Kapil shared their collage and wrote, “My mother n my baby’s mother 🤗 thank u maa n @ginnichatrath for everything ❤️ love u both 😘😘 happy Mother’s Day to all the beautiful mothers in this world🙏#mothersday #happymothersday #unconditionallove #love #blessings #gratitude 🤗🙏” (sic)

Meanwhile, Sharad Malhotra revealed that he is not able to meet his mom who’s in Kolkata due to the lockdown. As a result, the actor sings a song for his mom on Mother's Day and dedicating a special post on Instagram.

Sanjivini’s Surbhi Chandna collaborated with a leading daily to plan a surprise for her mother on the special occasion.

Arjun Bijlani shared a heart-warming video message and wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day.Miss u so much . If god gave me one wish I would send this virus back so we all could meet and hug our loved ones . Thank you mom for everything. My soul mate .😢😘”

Shweta Tiwari and Drashti Dhami too wished their mums whilst sharing some adorable pictures online. Check out their posts below:

