Mouni Roy Is Stuck In Abu Dhabi; Says She's Missing Mom, Brother & Is Dying To Return To India

Mouni Roy Is Missing Her Mom & Brother

Mouni was quoted by TOI as saying, "I am enjoying my stay here, in the company of my friend, who I grew up with, and her family. However, I am missing my mother and brother, who are in Cooch Behar (West Bengal). I am dying to come back to India, but I haven't finalised a return date yet."

The Actress Hasn’t Ventured Out

Though she has been in the UAE for so long, Mouni says that she hasn't ventured out except for buying groceries that too only a couple of times. She added that she is staying with her friends, who are with their parents and two little boys. The actress said that she doesn't want to take any risks about their health and prefer staying at home.

Mouni Is Learning To Cook From Her Mother

When asked as to how she is spending her time, she said that she is learning to cook from her mother, especially traditional Bengali recipes. The Naagin actress added that there was a time when she hated entering the kitchen, but today, she is an expert. She further said that she has learned to prepare Bengali egg curry, begun poshto, phool kopir dalna and Bengali soya bean. She has also baked marble cake and banana bread.

Naagin Actress Is Taking Online Bhagavad Gita Classes

The actress further added that she has enrolled for online Bhagavad Gita classes which is done by her friend. She said, "I have read the Gita multiple times as a child, but back then, I couldn't grasp its meaning. I am glad that I have taken it up again. Spirituality, for me, is travelling inwards and establishing that connection with my real self. There's so much negativity around us, this is the best time to do some self-introspection. I hope I can continue on this path and not get carried away, once things get back to normal."