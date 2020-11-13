    For Quick Alerts
      Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, Anita-Rohit & Others Dazzle At Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali Bash

      Like every year, television producer Ekta Kapoor hosted a Diwali bash. From Mouni Roy, Hina Khan, Karishma Tanna, Vikas Gupta, Krystle D'Souza to Mohit Sehgal-Sanaya Irani, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy and Karan Patel-Ankita Bhargava, many popular celebrities from the entertainment industry graced the event. Take a look at a few inside pictures from the event.

      Ekta Kapoor

      Ekta Kapoor

      Ekta Kapoor, who hosted the Diwali bash, looked beautiful in a mustard-coloured salwar suit with light blue dupatta. Tanujj Garg shared a picture snapped with Ekta and captioned it as, "Yeh bandhan toh pyaar ka bandhan hai....❤💥"

      Karishma Tanna

      Karishma Tanna

      Naagin 3 actress Karishma Tanna looked ravishing in a free flowing purplish-pink lehenga and full-sleeved blouse. The actress shared a few videos on her Instagram stories.

      Mouni Roy

      Mouni Roy

      Naagin actress Mouni Roy looked stunning in a white lehenga which she teamed up with a multi-coloured choli and matching dupatta. The actress shared a picture snapped with Ekta on her Instagram story and captioned it as, "Blessed with the best. She is all ❤️ 🧿"

      Anita Hassanandani & Rohit Reddy

      Anita Hassanandani & Rohit Reddy

      The mommy-to-be Anita Hassanandani looked beautiful in a mustard-coloured salwar suit while Rohit looked dashing in a black attire. Rohit shared the picture and captioned it, "Diwali ready!!!"

