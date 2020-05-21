Mouni Roy On Being Stranded In UAE Amid COVID-19 Crisis: ‘Didn’t Imagine World Will Shut Down’

Mouni Roy has been stuck in the UAE for the past two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The actress had taken off to the country on a 4-day trip for a magazine shoot but was unable to return home due to the lockdown. And now, in an interview with Mid-day, the Naagin star opens up about her state of mind whilst stating that she’s been living with her childhood friends in Abu Dhabi.

Mouni said, “After the shoot, I decided to stay back in Abu Dhabi for two weeks, as my next project was scheduled to kick off only on April 15. I was possibly ignorant, but I didn’t imagine that the world will shut down. I have been stuck here with four days’ clothes.”

She went on to add, “I have been oscillating between anxiety and calmness. Everybody around the world is going through a hard time. So, I sought solace in the fact that I have a roof over my head and a warm family, away from home. That said, I am eager to return to India.”

The 34-year-old concluded by stating that she’s concerned about her mother in Cooch Behar. “I have been checking on them every day. I am relieved that my brother is by mom's side at this time. My cousins also live close by, that's an added advantage,” she said.

