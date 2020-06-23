Mrinalini: Sushant Singh & Suicide Were Poles Apart; As An SRK Fan He Wanted To Build His Own Mannat

‘Sushant Singh Rajput & Suicide Are Poles Apart’

Mrinalini was quoted by TOI as saying, "Sushant was brainy, super intelligent and confident and because of his talent and confidence he was able to go so ahead in life. He shifted from TV and went to films and did so well. Whatever, happened is very heart-breaking and unbelievable. He was so good that it is difficult to digest the fact that he is no more with us today. It is very tragic and heartbreaking because Sushant and suicide are two different things they don't go together. They are poles apart."

Sushant Loved Shah Rukh Khan From The Bottom Of His Heart

She added that Sushant had big dreams and was a very hardworking boy. The actress further said that Sushant would always say that they have one SRK and now everyone will have another SSR in the industry. She said that Sushant loved Shah Rukh Khan from the bottom of his heart.

‘He Wanted To Make His Own Mannat’

Mrinalini said, "He worshiped SRK and was a huge fan. He would call himself SSR and do the signature pose of Shah Rukh Khan. He would say I will be the next badshah of Bollywood. He wanted to make his own Mannat. He was a boy with big dreams in his eyes so it's really unbelievable that he can end his life. He copied Shah Rukh Khan in every sense not acting but otherwise. He wanted to walk on his footsteps."

Mrinalini Says…

She revealed that they lost touch as Sushant got busy with Bollywood career. The Pavitra Rishta actress revealed that she had messaged him a year ago and they were looking forward to meet, but it didn't happen as both of them got busy with work.

Mrinalini On Nepotism

When asked about nepotism and if she believes that Sushant was sidelined, she said, "The way Kangana has been saying with so many proofs that he was not given awards for Kai Po Che and his other good films. His hard work was always ignored it looks true. If Bollywood is saying today that he was into depression and was psychotic, then let's ask them how can they be so sure?"

SSR Would Have Become The Next SRK

Mrinalini feels that if Bollywood had given Sushant a little push like other actors, he would have been the next superstar. She felt that Sushant would have repeated the history by becoming the next SRK.