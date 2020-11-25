MTV Nishedh Alone Together: Sania Mirza Joins The Cast To Address Tuberculosis & COVID-19

A prolific sportswoman, an inspiring influencer, and a strong advocate of social concerns, tennis icon Sania Mirza dons all these hats with absolute ease. And now, she is set to surprise her audiences in yet another way. Sania will soon be seen on MTV Nishedh Alone Together- a 5-episode mini-drama series, carrying messages around the awareness and management of Tuberculosis (TB), especially in times of the COVID-19 pandemic. Supported through an educational grant from Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. and spearheaded by the MTV Staying Alive Foundation and Viacom18, this is a digital only spin-off of MTV Nishedh, the behaviour change communication TV series that premiered in January this year on MTV and Voot. MTV Nishedh Alone Together will start as a weekly miniseries available every Friday from November 27 onwards on MTV India's and MTV Nishedh's YouTube, Instagram and Facebook handles.

In her debut appearance in a fiction series, Sania will be playing herself, discussing challenges young people might have faced during lockdown and the need to foster stronger relationships in these trying times. Through her conversations, she will specifically highlight the challenges that have been facing people with TB during these times and underline the importance of seeking proper diagnosis, treatment, support and care. Sania joins the cast with other actors like Priya Chauhan, Syed Raza Ahmed, Himika Bose and Akshay Nalawade, who will also be seen in pivotal roles in the show.

Commenting on her association, Sania Mirza said, "TB continues to be one of the most devastating public health issues in our country. With just under 40% of diagnosed cases occurring in people under the age of 30, there is an urgent need to tackle misconceptions and stigma around it and drive a perception change among young people. MTV Nishedh Alone Together conveys this message in a unique and impactful way. The youth of today is more aware, sensitive, and conscious about issues that plague our country. TB is a continuing menace, and its impact has only worsened through the pandemic. The fight to curb TB is more difficult now than ever and that's what prompted me to come on board. As someone who is in a place of influence, I hope my presence helps in some way to collectively fight the societal conventions and bring about a positive change."

A completely shot-at home series, MTV Nishedh Alone Together captures the journey of a young couple, Vicky and Megha, based in Mumbai, who brave it through the professional challenges amidst the lockdown, coupled with concerns around Vicky's TB treatment in the midst of COVID-19. With this added adversity, will Megha and Vicky be able to stick together? Will Vicky manage to receive the care and social support he needs to combat TB? MTV Nishedh Alone Together has the answer to these questions and much more.

Actor Priya Chauhan said, "MTV Nishedh has given voice to many young people to fight for what is right. Megha has been a challenging yet memorable character for me, for she depicts many aspects of the modern Indian woman. I am glad to bring it back to the audience in MTV Nishedh Alone Together with a sharper focus on TB. What's more exciting is that we got the support of someone as iconic as Sania Mirza for this one. It has been a delight working with her and we look forward to a successful run."

Actor Syed Raza Ahmed who plays the role of Vicky commented, "With the first season of MTV Nishedh, we attempted to address an array of issues that typically do not receive the attention they deserve. This extended digital version is a targeted approach to tackle the issue of Tuberculosis in India and how misinformation and taboos continue to make the situation worse. My character showcases the dilemma of a young patient, striving his way through the day to day challenges in both his personal and professional life. I'm happy to be back as Vicky and be a part of MTV Nishedh Alone Together and I hope this edition would be as loved by the audiences as the previous one has."

Ab Koi Nishedh Nahi, it's time to #KhulKeBol on TB and its treatment. So, stay tuned to the YouTube, Facebook and Instagram handles of MTV India and MTV Nishedh, for more and catch the episodes, starting every Friday, November 27 and be a part of this change.

