MTV Nishedh Says ‘Tuberculosis Is Not Contagious’

Shattering stereotypes and smashing taboos, MTV Nishedh is conquering the hearts and minds of the youth through its bold take on some of the significant health issues. With previous week's focus on issues such as sex and modern contraception, this week, MTV Nishedh takes you through some of the most grave health concerns - malnutrition and Tuberculosis. While Guddi grapples with the serious effects of malnutrition, Vicky faces the wrath of Tuberculosis. The upcoming episodes will turn a new leaf for characters in their complex journey, amidst societal challenges.

In its fourth week, the story moves ahead when Laxmi summons Manav and Aastha for Venture No. 5 and sometime later Aastha leaves in anger; Avni catches Aastha red-handed for breaking one of the house rules. After realising that he has MDR TB due to reoccurrence, Vicky is shattered. Being ousted by the society in every aspect, Vicky struggles to regain confidence. Moreover, as he struggles to regain his self-esteem, he thinks his love interest, Megha is sympathetic towards him. The viewers also see a vehement hesitation amongst the characters on speaking up and spreading awareness on TB.

When will the society ever open about the untalkable topics? How long will Vicky or Megha stay quiet? It's time to dwell on this question. MTV Nishedh asks its viewers to do exactly that.

After all the drama that has entered in the lives of the characters, will Aastha make a re-entry to Venture No. 5? Will Avni tell Aastha's parents about the goof up? Will Vicky recover from his severe TB? Will Megha do a Radio show on TB against the wishes of her boss? Multiple lives are dependant here on society's perception? How will they be able to live out their lives and balance things while coming out of the closet? To get all the answers, tune-in to MTV Nishedh, this Saturday and Sunday at 7.00 PM only on MTV.

