MTV Splitsvilla 12: Priyamvada Kanth & Shrey Mittal Win The Show; Check Out Fans Reaction

Priyamvada Kanth & Shrey Mittal Win MTV Splitsvilla 12

Right from the beginning, Priyamvada and Shrey have been favourites. Their beautiful chemistry, consistent performances and bonding have caught the eye of the audience and the judges alike. The hosts, Rannvijay Singha and Sunny Leone have often been found applauding their performance in the show and the zeal to outdo the rest.

Priyamvada On Winning Splitsvilla X2

On winning the show, Priyamvada said, "I'm super ecstatic on winning the show! Even though I've been performing every task well since the beginning, winning was unexpected. Shrey and I had an unparalleled understanding, chemistry and love and that's what made us win the show. All splitsvillans always supported us and I can't tell you what a roller coaster ride this journey has been. I'm happy to discover a lot of things about myself in the show. And there's no better feeling than walking away with the winning title."

Fans' Reactions

The viewers were happy with the couple's win. They took to social media to congratulate them. Take a look at a few comments: ɢαjαl tweeted, "Glad That Biiiitch Meisha didn't won.Felt bad for Ashish thou. Happy for Shreya n overdramatic pri. #SplitsvillaX2."

ViJay Gahlot

"I think First time A non Roadies contenstant won Splitsvilla... Congratulations #Shrey n #Priyamvada. Pyaar ki jeet hui .. Love❤ wins. #SplitsvillaX2."

Ishra & Pratyush

Ishra: Real people always deserve to win congratulations shrey n Pri #SplitsvillaX2.

@Pratyush_Raj_ : Shrey and Priyamvada are the Winners of #SplitsvillaX2 I'm happy.