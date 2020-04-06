MTVAdda: Rannvijay Singha, Neha Dhupia, Karan Kundra And More To Chat With Fans

If 'Quarantine and Chill' is your new normal, if the extrovert in you is gasping for some air and if 'stay at home' messages have taken over your social media timeline (head, heart and mind), MTV is here to the rescue.

While 'stay at home' is definitely the need of the hour, it need not be boring. To help us make the most of this social distancing and add a splash of fun to the monotony, the channel invites you to get up, close and personal with your favourite celebrities from the house of MTV, everyday till 14th April. Join in the #MTVAdda, and hang out with your favorite member from the MTV Fam on Instagram @mtvindia, every day at 7PM.

From the dashing OG Roadie Rannvijay Singha, beauty with brains Neha Dhupia, to the ever-gorgeous Anusha Dandekar, to the bold and the beautiful Supermodel Ujjwala Raut, and the super glam VJ Gaelyn- watch out as your most loved celebs give easy home workouts and beauty tips, cheer you up for some grooving dance sessions and ignite the food lover in you with interesting cooking tips at home.

Joining the bandwagon would also be ace designer Masaba Gupta, the very witty Vikas Gupta, charming Karan Kundra and the suave Nikhil Chinapa! That's not all, the supremely talented EPR, Roadies fame Arun Sharma, Yukti Arora and MTV Supermodel of the Year winner Manila Pradhan will keep you hooked and make your day a little more fun than the monotonous work from home routine. Here's your chance to get a sneak peek into the lives of your favourite ones with #MTVAdda!

While we're all missing our college canteens and chai tapris, here's an Adda for you to visit while being at home! So, lighten up your evenings and revive your energy with a stunning celebrity line-up, only on #MTVAdda. Some lucky fans can also get a chance to be a part of the LIVE and interact with your favourite talent from the house of MTV by asking them questions and showing off your skills at home too!

