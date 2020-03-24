Mujhse Shaadi Karoge:Aanchal Slams Shehnaz; Says Sana Used To Ask Girls About Their Vir**nity Status

Shehnaz Blasted Aanchal

It has to be recalled that in the show, Sana lashed out at Aanchal as the latter pointed fingers at Ankita Srivastava's character. Aanchal had told Paras that Ankita is very outgoing as she is comfortable sitting on a man's lap and getting close. This didn't go well with Sana, who blasted Aanchal.

Aanchal Wanted Paras To Know About Ankita

Talking about the episode, Aanchal told Spotboye that she just wanted to tell Paras that Ankita is outgoing and frank, which is her choice.

Aanchal Says…

"I just said, 'I don't think you would like all that as I know you are a possessive person. I have seen how protective you were for your friend, Mahira in Bigg Boss and corrected her when she was talking to Asim Riaz or Vishal Aditya Singh.' To which Paras said, 'You are right. I might not be able to spend my life with such girl.'"

Sana Used To Ask Girls About Their Vir**nity Status!

Aanchal revealed that Shehnaz took this to another level and started bashing her for raising a finger on a girl's character! The actress told the leading daily, "But I really want to ask her, what about the times when she used to ask all the girls, 'Tum mein se kaun kaun virgin hai ye batao?' Ye ladkiyo ke character par sawal uthana nahi hua? And that to not once but thrice on the show, but I think it was telecast only once during an elimination round. She used to say, 'Tum mein se kaun satisavitri baithi hai vo batao?' Ye sab character assassination nahi hai to kya hai? Being frank with boys is Ankita's choice, it's not a bad thing."