Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Manveer Gurjar Slams The Channel; Asks Them To Respect Fans Emotions

Cashing in on the success of Bigg Boss 13, the makers came up with a reality show, Mujhse Shaadi Karoge that featured Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra. The show was on the lines of Rakhi Ka Swayamvar. Although fans didn't like the idea of their favourites participating in the show like Swayamvar, the makers went against it. Many viewers slammed the channel and makers for the same. Recently, ex-Bigg Boss winner Manveer Gurjar lashed out at the channel for mocking the sacred institution of marriage.

It has to be recalled that Manveer created history by becoming the first common man contestant to win Bigg Boss. In his tweet, Manveer mentioned that he is 'totally disappointed'. He asked the channel to respect Bigg Boss fans emotions. He also shared how the show is mocking the sacred institution of marriage. He added that instead of this show, they could have extended Bigg Boss for 300 days!

The ex-Bigg Boss winner tweeted, "क्या दिन आ गये @ColorsTV 😂 apni nahi to #BBHouse se connected fans k emotions ki to respect karo!! शादी जैसे पवित्र नाम का मज़ाक़ बना कर रख दिया! इसे अच्छा #biggboss13 को 300 दिन कर लेते!! Totally Disappointed ☹️ बताओ जो काम घर के बड़े कराते है वो अब 10:30 tv पर हो रहा है शादी🤷‍♂‍."

Many users agreed with Manveer. A user commented, "Exactly itne bade channel ko sharam nahi hai ek taraf vidya jese show chalate hai dusri taraf aurato ki paras chabbra jese admiyo se izzata utarwate hai... Sch a big channel promoting women character assisanation in d name of reality show n forcing gal to love guy wen she is in 1."

# Harshal: Band karo ye faltu show and free karo #ShehnaazGill ko ye chutiya show se

# Richa Varsani: Agree. Cant believe this blunder is done by @ColorsTV. Stupid show

# Sheetal24: Sana ke image ki to izzat kar lo women power ki bat karte Ho kya ghtiya show hai plzz stop this show

# @CE: Band karo is bakwas show ko shadi ka mazak bana k rahkha hai Thumbs down

# @Nyishi2: Thank you manveer bhai.. Bahut sahi baat boli aapne.

