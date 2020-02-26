    For Quick Alerts
      Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra Gives Befitting Reply To Anup Jalota's Fiery Remarks!

      Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Jasleen Matharu is a part of Colors TV's Mujhse Shaadi Karoge in which she is one of the prospective brides of Paras Chhabra. As viewers are aware that although Paras had a girlfriend (Akanksha Puri) outside the house, he was getting close to his inmate Mahira Sharma. When the Bhajan Samrat was made aware of this, he has made fiery remarks on Paras! Anup felt that Paras is not a good guy for Jasleen. He had even said that if Paras was two-timing and clearly accepted it on a reality show then Jasleen should even think of marrying a person like him. Now Paras has given befitting reply to Anup.

      When Spotboye asked Paras' reaction to Anup's comment, the actor asked Anup to stay away from the matter as it is Jasleen's personal choice. Paras was quoted by the portal as saying, "I don't know anything about Jasleen Matharu's past and whatever Anup Jalota Ji is saying about me is his thought process."

      Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Paras Chhabra Gives Befitting Reply To Anup Jalotas Fiery Remarks!

      Paras further added, "But at the end of the day it's Jasleen's decision if she wants to marry me or not. I don't think he should intervene."

      When asked about the kind of female attention he has been getting on the show and whether he can handle it, Paras recalled that when the makers approached him for the show, he had asked them as to how he will manage so many girls. He recalled how he wasn't even able to manage Mahira when they were in the Bigg Boss house.

      Paras further added, "But then I thought that let's take it as a training. If I really want to find a companion, then let's do it."

      Story first published: Wednesday, February 26, 2020, 17:49 [IST]
